Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Brand New Mandela Effect Footage Of The Hindenburg Disaster
channel image
Truthtalker911
3 Subscribers
164 views
Published 15 hours ago

how can there be even better footage of the Hindenburg disaster which was an intentional sabotage by our controllers to scare people out of their minds from ever going in one yet I bet you've never seen this footage like me when now the majority of people survived when I had thought the opposite 

"Ohh the humanity" what blew me away was the swastika on it prior to WW2 though you don't see it in the footage and the thing is the swastika is a flat Earth symbol for free energy and people think is evil

Keywords
solarknowledgelightearthcosmologyskywordrealitydisasterflatgreatancientadamsmikeconceptiondiamondbroringeclipseeffecttotalancestorshourshindenburgsanchez

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket