CCP’s Warship Fires Military-Grade Laser at Australian Aircraft in Australian Exclusive Economic Zone Waters

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02/19/2022 Sky News Australia: Last Thursday, a CCP’s warship sailing through Australia’s exclusive economic zone fired a military-grade laser at Australian Poseidon aircraft. This may injure pilots and affect an aircraft’s systems which is considered highly dangerous and provocative.