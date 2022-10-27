Create New Account
02. Quietening the Soul: Your Choice
Freedomshock
Published a month ago |

In this second video of the "Quietening the Soul" series from Scott Warren of freedomshock.com, we find that "putting the soul in order" is a matter of choice. Many want to opt out of making such a choice, claiming victimhood. But this only perpetuates internal disorder, which makes people vulnerable to being governed by tyrants (freedom is lost). Personal responsibility is an outcome of humility. Humility recognizes that there are divine laws which come from the Creator. The path to self-improvement and breaking bad habits is grounded in humility, because the transformation of the soul requires the Creator's guidance. http://www.freedomshock.com

Keywords
christianityreligionhistorynew world orderopinionphilosophyself-improvementhabitsquietening soulfreedomshock

