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Damned Traditions
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17 views • March 13, 2020
A Voice in the Desert examines how man made traditions in the church have made the Word of God of no effect. They have many names: alter call, sacraments, rituals, sinner's prayer, emotional experiences, life changing experiences etc. What they all have in common is that they are religious traditions which are not directly based on anything Jesus taught. If we put our faith more in these experiences than in Jesus' message, then we will be misguided. There are many legalistic Christians today. These are modern Pharisees, who strain at gnats and swallow camels. In order not to be one of these, we must start obeying the teachings of Jesus today!
CREDITS 01. Fiddler on the roof - Tradition ( with subtitles ) by guru006 YouTube Fair Use 02. Fantastic Domino Tricks by Fantastic Domino YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 03. Try not to cry challenge by Jake Paul YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 04. "Footsteps of Jesus" + Altar Call by Crossroads Baptist Church YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 05. A Vlog A Day by Door Monster YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 06. Francis & Lisa Chan by Skip1.org https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 07. David Platt by Timcornelson https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 08. Torben Søndergaard by The Last Reformation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 09. Word of Wisdom, Paul Washer Preaching by Apelles KJV Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 10. BENSON_06 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 11. PRAISE AND WORSHIP with Prophetess Thendo Semono by Charis Missionary Church Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 12. Can you Make MONEY BLOGGING? | The Paid Blogger PT 7 by EVERY MAN IS A MILLIONAIRE Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 13. Guest Speaker!!! Bishop Ronald Mathis by CMAFC Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 14. Do You EVER See Old People In Your Dreams? Just About EVERYBODY is YOUNG in Mine! by In5D Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 15. Peter's Denial | Mark 14:26-31, 66-72 by Providence Church Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 16. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
CREDITS 01. Fiddler on the roof - Tradition ( with subtitles ) by guru006 YouTube Fair Use 02. Fantastic Domino Tricks by Fantastic Domino YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 03. Try not to cry challenge by Jake Paul YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 04. "Footsteps of Jesus" + Altar Call by Crossroads Baptist Church YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 05. A Vlog A Day by Door Monster YouTube Creative Commons (reuse allowed) 06. Francis & Lisa Chan by Skip1.org https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 07. David Platt by Timcornelson https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 08. Torben Søndergaard by The Last Reformation https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 09. Word of Wisdom, Paul Washer Preaching by Apelles KJV Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 10. BENSON_06 by Waiting For The Word https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... 11. PRAISE AND WORSHIP with Prophetess Thendo Semono by Charis Missionary Church Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 12. Can you Make MONEY BLOGGING? | The Paid Blogger PT 7 by EVERY MAN IS A MILLIONAIRE Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 13. Guest Speaker!!! Bishop Ronald Mathis by CMAFC Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 14. Do You EVER See Old People In Your Dreams? Just About EVERYBODY is YOUNG in Mine! by In5D Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 15. Peter's Denial | Mark 14:26-31, 66-72 by Providence Church Creative Commons Attribution licence (reuse allowed) 16. Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
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