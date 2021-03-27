Forever Wars: Business As Usual Under Biden’s Bombs

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President Biden ran on ending forever wars and being tough on Saudi Arabia’s controversial regime. Is he already undermining those promises?
#Biden #War #SaudiArabia
Elites are taking over! Our only hope is to form our own. To learn more join my cartel here https://www.russellbrand.com/join and get weekly bulletins too incendiary for anything but your private inbox.
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My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is released on 25 March
My Audible Original, ‘Revelation', is released on 25 March
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