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Canadians HATE the Mass Media: White Canadians at their FINEST!
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34 views • February 22, 2022
Here are some White Canadians at their finest. This is during the Trucker protests. Listen to what they have to say. They hold the Mass Media in utter contempt. These White Canadians have got guts! Amazing people! People told me in 2019 that Canadians are f*cked. I spoke to them face to face and told everyone that Canadians are not f*cked. And here in 2022, they've shown you what they can do. They're NOT PUSSIES! 14/88
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My website is: http://historyreviewed.com
You can find ALL my videos on my website.
DONATE TO SUPPORT MY WORK:
I will be most grateful for donations to support my work. Note: Due to harassment, I cannot publish my donation details openly.
So please use this link: http://historyreviewed.best/index.php/contact-us/?T=4
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