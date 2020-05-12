Dr. Tenpenny Begs Pres. Trump to Be Aware of CVD19 Vaxx Issues

Dr. Tenpenny urges President Trump to be aware of the dangers of the PREP Act currently in place and potential problems with fast tracking a Covid-19 vaccine.



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