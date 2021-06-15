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Cannabis Cultivation, Manufacturing & Retail w/ Jim Cacioppo of Jushi Holdings
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2 views • June 15, 2021
In 2018, Jim Cacioppo collaborated with fellow cannabis and finance experts to create Jushi Holdings with the ambition to be a leading multi-state owner and operator of cannabis licenses.
Today, Jushi’s operations have grown rapidly with new cultivation, manufacturing and retail licenses across the United States.
Jushi's cultivation has a scalable infrastructure allowing them to meet the increasing demand for legal cannabis nationwide. Jim's experienced team builds and operates state-of-the-art facilities to deliver purity and consistency with cutting-edge product development and execution. Jim brings managerial, start-up, operating, financial and investing experience to his role as CEO, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings, Inc.
Summary:
*Jim's personal story from a value investor to a growth investor and journey into cannabis
Overview of Jushi
*Q1 Financial Results
*M&A strategy & Overall investment landscape
*Jushi is now a top 10 player in the space with a $1B market cap despite being five years behind many like GTI, Cresco, etc.
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 741 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Today, Jushi’s operations have grown rapidly with new cultivation, manufacturing and retail licenses across the United States.
Jushi's cultivation has a scalable infrastructure allowing them to meet the increasing demand for legal cannabis nationwide. Jim's experienced team builds and operates state-of-the-art facilities to deliver purity and consistency with cutting-edge product development and execution. Jim brings managerial, start-up, operating, financial and investing experience to his role as CEO, Chairman and Founder of Jushi Holdings, Inc.
Summary:
*Jim's personal story from a value investor to a growth investor and journey into cannabis
Overview of Jushi
*Q1 Financial Results
*M&A strategy & Overall investment landscape
*Jushi is now a top 10 player in the space with a $1B market cap despite being five years behind many like GTI, Cresco, etc.
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 741 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Beat | Keep On | 2020
Artist: Milochromatic Beats
&
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018
Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Hemp News, Weed News, Cannabis News, Marijuana News, Cannabis Business, Marijuana Business, Cannabis Industry News, Marijuana Industry News, Weed News 420, Talking Hedge Podcast, Cannabis Podcast, Marijuana Podcast, Business Podcast, CBD podcast, THC podcast, Cannabis Pitch Deck, Marijuana Pitch Deck, Marijuana Investment Deck, Cannabis Investment Deck, Cannabis Compliance, Cannabis Data, Cannabis Banking, Cannabis Investment, Pot Stocks, Cannabis Stocks, Weed Stocks, Marijuana Stocks, Cannabis Data, Marijuana Data, Cannabis Analytics, Marijuana Analytics, Cannabis Sales Data, Marijuana Sales Data
Keywords
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