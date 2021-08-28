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Will They Steal The Election From Donald Trump?
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100 views • August 28, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3235/will-they-steal-the-election-from-donald-trump
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3235-will-they-steal-the-election-from-donald-trump
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump continues to increase his lead in national polls and accumulate more delegates than his opposition. At this point, Trump is the clear choice of conservative voters to be the Republican nominee and presidential candidate.
While many of his harshest critics have accepted his status as the likely Republican nominee – efforts persist to stop him.
If Trump gains 1,237 delegates prior to the start of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on July 18th, he clinches the nomination.
If Trump doesn’t reach 1,237 delegates prior to the convention – he could be denied the nomination via a contested convention despite being the choice of most Republican voters.
Will The Republican Establishment Steal The Election From Donald Trump?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/steal-an-election
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3235-will-they-steal-the-election-from-donald-trump
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump continues to increase his lead in national polls and accumulate more delegates than his opposition. At this point, Trump is the clear choice of conservative voters to be the Republican nominee and presidential candidate.
While many of his harshest critics have accepted his status as the likely Republican nominee – efforts persist to stop him.
If Trump gains 1,237 delegates prior to the start of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio on July 18th, he clinches the nomination.
If Trump doesn’t reach 1,237 delegates prior to the convention – he could be denied the nomination via a contested convention despite being the choice of most Republican voters.
Will The Republican Establishment Steal The Election From Donald Trump?
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/steal-an-election
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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