"If you've ever wondered why all the most powerful people in the world seem to bow at the same altars, there's a reason."
"The real world is not run by voters, it's run by... blackmail."
"Epstein's island was not a playground, it was a trap. The most powerful people in Hollywood, business and politics were flown out to his island, whined, dined, and filmed. Every sin, every weakness, every moment was recorded."
"And that's why you see unshakable obedience to certain agendas. Why politicians on both sides of the aisle suddenly fall silent... Because the strings are being pulled by people who were never elected."
"So when you wonder why your leaders are selling you out... why your streets fall apart, it's not incompetence, it's not bad policy—it's blackmail." 🎯
Source @Real Wide Awake Media
