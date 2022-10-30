THE FALL OF FACEBOOK! - Meta's Historic Collapse! - Zuckerberg LOSES $100 BILLION - Win For Humanity

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of Meta/Facebook as Mark Zuckerberg loses 100 billion dollars in one year, the largest loss of money in history.

Meta which is largely being based around the idea of artificial intelligence and virtual reality has been the litmus for transhumanism on a social media network. Social media networks are the litmus for social credit. Seeing Meta collapse in such a historic fashion is absolutely a win for humanity vs the Great Reset.

However, with all of the controlled collapses we are seeing around the world, there's no doubt that while this may be a setback for the globalists, they are absolutely aware of what they're doing and regardless as tyranny comes under the guise of convenience, the new cashless economy will make up for any loss over at Meta.

In this video, we break down this recent news as well as Jim Cramer crying on television, apologizing for recommending Meta to his viewers.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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