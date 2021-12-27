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Dr Graham Lyons – Powerful Truth about covidHOAX, ALL You Need To Know
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51 views • December 27, 2021
Dr Graham Lyons – Powerful Truth about covidHOAX, ALL You Need To Know
Cabal, evil big pharma, criminal big tech, corrupted “elites” - they've been working at it for a LONG time! It is PLANNED depopulation and total control and enslavement of survivors.
Dr Graham Lyons: "The whole thing is fraudulent. You've got a global cabal behind this.I call them 'global parasites' who think they own the world and everyone else should pay obeisance to them."
Dr Lyons believes the same group has previously made major attempts to control and change society, but that COVID-19 is their biggest challenge to his way of life, one that must be resisted.
"This is the big one. We've got to win this, otherwise we're f****d, he says.
Cabal, evil big pharma, criminal big tech, corrupted “elites” - they've been working at it for a LONG time! It is PLANNED depopulation and total control and enslavement of survivors.
Dr Graham Lyons: "The whole thing is fraudulent. You've got a global cabal behind this.I call them 'global parasites' who think they own the world and everyone else should pay obeisance to them."
Dr Lyons believes the same group has previously made major attempts to control and change society, but that COVID-19 is their biggest challenge to his way of life, one that must be resisted.
"This is the big one. We've got to win this, otherwise we're f****d, he says.
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