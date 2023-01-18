Create New Account
1/18/2023 -- Large M7.0 Earthquake strikes W. Pacific Indonesia -- Seismic spread goes North + West
Alex Hammer
Published Yesterday |

A new large M7.0 earthquake has struck a different spot in Indonesia compared to last weeks large M7.6 earthquake 1200 miles South.


This new large earthquake took place on the plate boundary to the North of the previous event, showing that the whole plate boundary across Indonesia is currently in slight state of unrest.


I personally would watch going North and West now, this means Philippines, and Sumatra/Java again.... and we should take this M7.0 and split it in half.. making two different M6.5 to M6.9.... one going North into Central Philippines, and the other going West over to Sumatra.


Additionally, this should send extra energy up to Japan, putting Japan on watch for M7.0 to M7.5 between our current sets of earthquakes (Hokkaido area North to Kuril islands and as far south as Honshu.


To top it all off, the East Pacific should compensate by Colombia and Mexico with two earthquake similar in size to Indonesia / Philippines (M6.5 - M6.9) in the next several days (7 day watch time).


