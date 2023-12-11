Reframing the Infectious Disease Paradigm - a Presentation by Alec Zeck

Alec's presentation from The Weston A Price Foundation's Wise Traditions

Conference in October 2023.

Alec offers a deep presentation on virology and all of its fallacies with a discussion on his thoughts of what causes the phenomenon of contagion.

Are we sure that v***ses exist, or is it a conditioned belief? Could the supposed effects of v***es be caused by something else? What causes the contagion phenomenon (2+ people sick in the same space)? Are temporary symptoms of illness bad, or is this also a conditioned belief? Why is this important?

