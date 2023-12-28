Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
What timeline is this?? 😱 3 Things You Need to Know Now!
channel image
What is happening
9164 Subscribers
Shop now
218 views
Published Yesterday


Saratoga Ocean


Dec 27, 2023 #timelineupdate #ascension #spiritualawakening

My shocking revelation about where all this is headed 😱! Here are 3 important things you need to know now...



🌎💫 The HEALY quantum frequency device is the most powerful aid to our human evolution that I have ever experienced! If you’ve been considering getting one of these for yourself, be aware that the amazing holiday promotions end on January 1st.


Get more info and the link to purchase here:

👉 https://www.quantumcreators.info/


Have questions about Healy? Email me here:

👉 [email protected]


...........................


➡️ Follow me on your favorite social platform:


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaratogaOcean/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saratoga.oc...

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/saratogaocean/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/saratogaocean


➡️ Click below to Subscribe for more videos to help you navigate your spiritual awakening and consciously ascend

https://www.youtube.com/saratogaocean...


..........................


#timelineupdate #ascension #spiritualawakening


Copyright © 2023 by Saratoga Ocean

Transcript

Keywords
evolutioncreatormasklifeaiconsciousnessiphonethinkingtimelinehumanegocreatinglockdownsocial distaningmetaverseinfinite beingsaratoga oceanchatgpt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket