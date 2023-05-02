Dr. Jane Ruby Show: Tom Renz Genetically Modified Food & Poisoning the Food Supply

Attorney Tom Renz joins Dr. Ruby to discuss HB1169 and the situation in Florida regarding SB222. Governor DeSantis can protect informed consent by preserving SB222. Bill Gates is buying up US farmland in attempts to control the food supply and push the eating of insects. Lobbyists are paying off politicians to push the agenda of Bill Gates and big pharma. Bill Gates is funding the research on genetically modified mosquitoes that can administer vaccines without informed consent. Food products are also being contaminated with mRNA technology. Bill Gates also funded the development of Apeel, which coats produce under the guise of keeping them fresh longer. But Apeel has dangerous side effects and may also contain other unknown ingredients such as nanotechnology, mRNA or other gene altering substances. Renz explained how the PCR tests collected DNA, and that DNA was distributed to gene labs, who distributed that data to China and other gene banks around the world. The PCR test was not for diagnosing a respiratory disease but for the purpose of collecting DNA. Given the DNA altering nature of gene therapies, it would be very difficult to remove mRNA contained in the covid injections from the body. The other factor making detox difficult is the unknown injection ingredients, and the changing of ingredients over time. Tom Renz’ law firm can assist people to get disabilities payment if they’ve been injured by the covid injections. And that case data may also assist Renz in filing lawsuits against big pharma and the crimes committed by Pfizer, Moderna, and these other corrupt corporations.

