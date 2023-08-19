Create New Account
BREAKING: Investigators Discover Trafficked Children Held at Shuttered Wal-Marts
The Missing Link
Published a day ago

BREAKING: Investigators Discover Trafficked Children Held at Shuttered Wal-Marts

The Alex Jones Show

Michael Yon of https://michaelyon.locals.com/ and Ann Vandersteel of https://rightnow.news/ join The Alex Jones Show to break down what they found when they discovered trafficked children being held at shuttered Wal-Marts.

http://futurenews.news/watch?id=64dffccf4e506ac6f54d4eda

Keywords
human traffickingann vandersteelmichael yontrafficked childrenwal-marts

