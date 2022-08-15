THESE LITTLE ONES - STEW PETERS (sub - esp)

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Millions of children vanish each year. 83,000 each month. 2,700 a day.115 per hour. 1 every 30 seconds. It makes you wonder…where do they all go?
ARE YOU READY TO CHANGE THE WORLD?
Be the change that this worlds needs by educating yourself about what’s happening around you and learning what it means to become a true patriot.
Link web: https://www.stewpeters.com/
Español:
Cada año desaparecen millones de niños. 83.000 cada mes. 2.700 al día. 115 por hora. 1 cada 30 segundos. Hace que te preguntes... ¿a dónde van todos?
¿ESTÁS PREPARADO PARA CAMBIAR EL MUNDO?
Sé el cambio que este mundo necesita educándote sobre lo que está ocurriendo a tu alrededor y aprendiendo lo que significa convertirse en un verdadero patriota.
Enlace web: https://www.stewpeters.com/
Vari3dad3S:
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Odysee
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