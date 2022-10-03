FLASHBACK: HOW BILL GATES MONOPOLIZED GLOBAL HEALTH (2020)

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







FROM 2020: In light of the recent Politico/Welt whitewash on "How Bill Gates and partners used their clout to control the global Covid response — with little oversight," it's a good time to re-visit "How Bill Gates Monopolized Global Health," the first part of The Corbett Report' four part 2020 documentary, Who Is Bill Gates? In this edition of the flashback series, James breaks down how the latest Gates "exposé" from the MSM only further bolsters the mainstream "vaccine" narrative and we refresh our memory about how this serial software scammer became a central figure in the global public "health" space.