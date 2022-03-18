© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ginny Miller interviews Paola Fejes, Holistic Mental Health
Follow
0
Share
Report
32 views • March 18, 2022
Whoops, I forgot to change the view to gallery when I recorded on Zoom. You will only see Paola's beautiful image until half way through, then my image will pop in side by side once I realized my mistake. LOL!
I'm Ginny Miller, Wellness Coach, Vibrant Energy Practitioner and Health Freedom Truth Activist. You can find out how I assist clients in becoming the most vibrant, resilient, and joyful version of themselves at www.newvibrantyou.com
Sign up on the website for my free gift “The Vibrant Energy Morning Routine” pdf to learn some of the ways I stay vibrant and full of energy every day.
Email me: [email protected]
And to learn about my Health Freedom Group, email:
[email protected]
This is my interview with the magnificent Paola Fejes of Paola Wellness.
She is Wellness practitioner with many offerings to give the world. We also discuss the REAL infection of these times.
You can find Paola on:
https://www.facebook.com/Paola.wellness
https://www.instagram.com/paola.welln...
Contact her: [email protected]
And sign up for classes and healing circle here: https://seasideyogasanctuary.com/work..
I'm Ginny Miller, Wellness Coach, Vibrant Energy Practitioner and Health Freedom Truth Activist. You can find out how I assist clients in becoming the most vibrant, resilient, and joyful version of themselves at www.newvibrantyou.com
Sign up on the website for my free gift “The Vibrant Energy Morning Routine” pdf to learn some of the ways I stay vibrant and full of energy every day.
Email me: [email protected]
And to learn about my Health Freedom Group, email:
[email protected]
This is my interview with the magnificent Paola Fejes of Paola Wellness.
She is Wellness practitioner with many offerings to give the world. We also discuss the REAL infection of these times.
You can find Paola on:
https://www.facebook.com/Paola.wellness
https://www.instagram.com/paola.welln...
Contact her: [email protected]
And sign up for classes and healing circle here: https://seasideyogasanctuary.com/work..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.