The Duran: MBS - BRICS- the most dangerous pivot in history

Posted 08November2022:
President of China, Xi Jinping to Meet Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman in Saudi Arabia. Seal Deal on Saudi Arabia oil sales to China and for Saudi Arabia to join BRICS. BRICS is creating a replacement reserve currency to replace the US Dollar.
Expect the US Deep State to cause trouble with a War in the Middle East and assassination of MbS.
