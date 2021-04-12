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Mark Sexton (ex-UK Police Officer) Has A Message for Serving Police Officers
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855 views • April 12, 2021
Mark Sexton, ex policeman, has made a new video pleading with serving officers, to remember their duty to the public, and their community. He reads a poignant letter he received from a current serving officer explaining his despair at his situation and the wrongful acts he is being forced to carry out.
He has already been contacted by 35 officers after releasing his first video 3 days ago.
(Link: https://www.brighteon.com/dee4203a-1e4d-45c7-98da-899bce16c641)
“Put down your helmets, put down your gloves and walk with us; beside us. If you all do it there’s nothing they can do.”
Mark Sexton (ex-UK police officer)
From: World Doctor’s Alliance (on Telegram)
Channel link: https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance
He has already been contacted by 35 officers after releasing his first video 3 days ago.
(Link: https://www.brighteon.com/dee4203a-1e4d-45c7-98da-899bce16c641)
“Put down your helmets, put down your gloves and walk with us; beside us. If you all do it there’s nothing they can do.”
Mark Sexton (ex-UK police officer)
From: World Doctor’s Alliance (on Telegram)
Channel link: https://t.me/worlddoctorsalliance
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