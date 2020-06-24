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PROPHECY UPDATE JUN 24, 2020 + IRAN MOST DANGEROUS COUNTRY
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14 views • June 24, 2020
Iran most dangerous country in the Middle East ….. Iranian currency reaches lowest value ever against US dollar ….. New tracking technology is used to monitor people ….. Plaque of locusts has reached South America especially Argentina ….. Uprising and lawlessness in the USA ….. Destroying monuments and statues by Black Lives Matter ….. Democrats in the USA prefer voting by mail
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