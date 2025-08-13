Morning Manna - August 13, 2025 - Proverbs 9:1-6 - Wisdom's Banquet Table

In Proverbs 9:1–6, wisdom is pictured as a gracious host who has prepared a feast and invites the simple and those lacking understanding to come and partake. Her call is public, urgent, and full of promise—bread for the hungry soul and wine for the thirsty heart. But accepting her offer requires turning away from the path of folly and choosing the way of understanding. In today’s study, we explore how this divine invitation still goes out to all who will hear and respond. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart You can partner with us by visiting FaithandValues.com, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961. Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves! AmericanReserves.com It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! Amazon.com/Final-Day Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books! books.apple.com/final-day Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today. Sacrificingliberty.com The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! Trunews/faucielf