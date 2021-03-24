Physician cures HIV patient her own diabetes and high blood pressure

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Dr. Vivian Burnett from Monterey, Mexico had never heard of chlorine dioxide until 2020. After hearing about the successes of other physicians in her area treating COVID patients, she began utilizing chlorine dioxide. In this interview, she describes her experiences utilizing chlorine dioxide for the treatment of COVID-19 and many of the amazing secondary beneficial effects Including one patient that is now HIV negative and also curing her own type two diabetes and high blood pressure. Monterrey Mexico https://www.facebook.com/dravivianebrunet/ Dr. Viviane Brunet. 37 years of public and private practice in Gynecology and Obstetrics. from Monterrey OBGYN and Labor Surgeon from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León Generation 73-79. Specialty in obstetric gynecology at Christus Muguerza Conchita 1980-1984. Specialty in minimum invasive surgery in laser laparoscopy. Diploma in climacteric and menopause. Diploma in human sexuality from the University of Madrid, Spain. Diploma in clinical gerontology from the Autonomous University of Nuevo León. Diploma in Anti-Aging Medicine from the Monterrey Institute of Technology for Higher Studies. Graduated in Aesthetic Medicine from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.