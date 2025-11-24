Microneedling Schedule by Skin Concern

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Not sure how often you should get microneedling? This video breaks down the ideal treatment schedule based on your skin goal — from rejuvenation and anti-aging to acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and stretch marks. Learn how long to space your sessions and when to schedule maintenance for the best results. Read more: https://lotusmdwellness.com/how-often-you-should-get-microneedling/