How to NOT Break Up!

Friday Night Live 18 October 2024





In this episode, I reflect on a past interaction with a listener and address the importance of humility and transparency. I explore frustrations surrounding critiques of completed work, stressing the value of surrounding oneself with proactive individuals. Diving into the 'friendzone' dilemma, I offer insights on emotional challenges and the significance of self-worth.





I critique societal expectations shaped by media, particularly regarding women's relationship standards, and discuss modern dating dynamics, focusing on emotional stability and communication styles. I encourage empathy by advising listeners to understand dating scenarios from different perspectives, ultimately providing insights for navigating relationship complexities with self-assessment and genuine engagement.





