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Capitalism and The Pharmaceutical Industry:The COVID-19 Context
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11 views • December 31, 2021
We want to understand the real problem, going beyond the ambiguity of the argument of this present crisis being "...it's about control"... ignoring the real issue facing the citizens and working class people who have been victimized by the ruling class for centuries.
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