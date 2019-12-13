© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Has Impeachment Hurt Trump?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • December 13, 2019
Dec 12, 2019
Millennial Millie
Millie Weaver attends the Hershey, Pennsylvania Trump rally to ask attendees if the Democrat party's move to impeach President Trump has impacted their support for the President.
Music By:
Mugg Mann self-titled album available on all streaming sites
Millennial Millie
Millie Weaver attends the Hershey, Pennsylvania Trump rally to ask attendees if the Democrat party's move to impeach President Trump has impacted their support for the President.
Music By:
Mugg Mann self-titled album available on all streaming sites
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.