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Vaccinated Individuals Show Radioactivity That Could Make Unvaccinated Ill
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963 views • September 11, 2021
One of the investigations that La Quinta Columna is conducting —in addition to the analysis of vaccination vials and measurement of ionizing waves in the environment—, is related to measuring the radiation that some individuals are emitting after being inoculated with the misnamed vaccine.
MIRRORED from https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/radioactivity.html
MIRRORED from https://www.orwell.city/2021/09/radioactivity.html
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