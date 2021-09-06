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"The greatest fear in the world is the opinion of others, and the moment you are not afraid of the crowd, you are no longer a sheep, but a lion.
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80 views • September 06, 2021
A great roar rises in your heart, the roar of freedom."
✨💫DARK TO LIGHT✨💫
🤜🏻❤️NEVER GIVE UP❤️🤛🏻
GOD ALWAYS WINS.
✨💫DARK TO LIGHT✨💫
🤜🏻❤️NEVER GIVE UP❤️🤛🏻
GOD ALWAYS WINS.
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