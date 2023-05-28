MIRRORED from tailgunnerjim

Unlawful Killing is a 2011 British documentary film, directed by Keith Allen, about the deaths of Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed on 31 August 1997. It argues that the British and French authorities covered up uncomfortable facts about the crash, accuses Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Margaret of being 'gangsters in tiaras', and alleges that Prince Philip is a psychopath, in the mould of British serial killer Fred West, who orchestrated the murder of Diana and Dodi. It also alleges that Diana's life could have been saved had she been taken to hospital quickly and efficiently, and condemns the inquest into her death for failing to investigate why this action was not taken.

Unlawful Killing: The Murder of Princess Diana

After being withheld from UK distribution due to potential libel lawsuits, the controversial and much hyped Keith Allen documentary Unlawful Killing: Princess Diana’s Death has been leaked online and can be easily viewed by those with a cursory knowledge of Internet file sharing. The film which was financed by Mohamed Al-Fayed (the father of Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed, who also died in the Paris crash) reanalyzes the inquest in to the rouge Royal’s death and determines that key evidence had been hidden from the public, and the inquest’s verdict of Unlawful Killing was spun to blame the driver Henri-Paul and paparazzi, when this was not the conclusion of the jury.

“Following the inquest into the deaths of Diana, Princess of Wales and Dodi Fayed, Keith Allen, the well known British actor, comedian and documentary maker investigates the role of the British media and establishment, and examines their influence over the most sensational court case in British history.

The result is an incredibly powerful and explosive film that shows how the press reported only the pro-Establishment side of the trial, and even twisted the verdict in their desire to reassure the public that all was well within the British state. In short, the documentary is the inquest of the inquest.

For years the British media had speculated that Diana might have been murdered but before the inquest started they had a sudden change of heart, insisting the crash was a simple accident.

Believing he was witnessing the telltale signs of a conspiracy – not before the crash but after it – Keith Allen embarked upon a documentary that not only followed proceedings inside the courtroom, but also secretly eavesdropped on the journalists in the press room, to see how the media misrepresented and sanitised what was actually taking place.

Featuring exclusive interviews and commentaries from high profile British and American figures such as Tony Curtis, Howard Stern, Kitty Kelly, Mohammed al Fayed and Piers Morgan, Keith Allen also talks to disaffected royal reporters, social commentators, satirists, and historians, and becomes progressively more horrified by the undemocratic nature of the supposedly democratic country he lives in.”