Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Christmas Light Show Xenia, OH
channel image
Resistance Chicks
1343 Subscribers
Shop now
105 views
Published 13 hours ago

Christmas Light Show Xenia, OH pronounced with a z, Zenia, spelled with an X,

XeniaLights at Shawnee Park in Xenia, Oh. All of December 5PM to Midnight, park & watch. Music 104.1

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064159025345

https://reservations.gcparkstrails.com/programs/2241/

Caesar Ford Park

520 S. Stringtown Road

Xenia, Oh 45385



Keywords
jesuschristian musicchristmas musicchristmas lightsxenia ohioshawnee park

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket