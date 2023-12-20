Christmas Light Show Xenia, OH pronounced with a z, Zenia, spelled with an X,
XeniaLights at Shawnee Park in Xenia, Oh. All of December 5PM to Midnight, park & watch. Music 104.1
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064159025345
https://reservations.gcparkstrails.com/programs/2241/
Caesar Ford Park
520 S. Stringtown Road
Xenia, Oh 45385
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.