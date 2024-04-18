Create New Account
Apr 17, 2024 - Klaus Schwab's New Dawn of Human Civilization
Al and Klaus Schwab's new dawn of human civilization is where you will live forever by making a copy of your brain. Plus, we'll talk about brain implants, human/computer interfaces, biometric payments, and driverless cars.  https://www.trunews.com/video-article/klaus-schwab-s-new-dawn-of-human-civilization  Published: 1 days ago


Paul Benson, Erick Rodriguez, Alexander Vomiero. Airdate 04/17/2024


