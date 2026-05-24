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Rockefeller's Plan to Poison Americans & the Receipts to PROVE It | America Hijacked EP01
Man in America
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For decades, Americans have been told the food system just evolved that way. It didn't. In this episode of America Hijacked, we dig through the archives and present the receipts. Specific decisions. Specific people. Specific money. From the sugar industry paying Harvard scientists to bury the truth, to the GRAS loophole that let food companies declare their own ingredients safe without telling the FDA, every one of these moments has documents and names attached to it. 62% of the calories the average American child eats every single day come from ultra-processed food. That's not a coincidence. That's the result of decisions made behind closed doors by people who knew exactly what they were doing. This is not a health episode. This is an investigation. And once you see the bigger plan, you can't unsee it. Wavwatch website: https://wavwatch.com/seth use promo code SETH to save $$$ Download Rumble Wallet now and enjoy the benefits of financial and personal freedom! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Call (866) 686-1359 or visit http://TNUSA.COM/MIA for your FREE discovery call with Tax Network USA. Don’t let the IRS be the first to act. For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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