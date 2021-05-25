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Facebook Caught Red-Handed Censoring Bioweapon Truth of CCP Virus
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40 views • May 25, 2021
Today on TRUNEWS, host Edward Szall explores the collaboration between big tech censors and the Chinese Communist controllers. A new video from Project Veritas has introduced two new whistleblowers that shows how Facebook did more than suppress ‘conspiracy theories’, but also verifiable data and facts.
A change in the China Wuhan lab narrative is becoming apparent, shifting from denial of the source of the virus to an ‘accidental release’.
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/25/21.
A change in the China Wuhan lab narrative is becoming apparent, shifting from denial of the source of the virus to an ‘accidental release’.
Edward Szall, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/25/21.
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