David Bowie Thoughts on UFOs

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David Robert Jones (8 January 1947 – 10 January 2016), known as David Bowie,was an English singer, songwriter and actor. Regarded as among the most influential musicians of the 20th century, he was known for his constant reinvention and visual presentation, and is often referred to as the "chameleon of rock"His music, stagecraft and fashion have had a significant impact on popular culture. Throughout the 1970s, he experimented with funk, art rock, electronic and ambient, particularly with the 1977–1979 Berlin Trilogy (Low, "Heroes" and Lodger). He also created other personas during the period, including Halloween Jack (Diamond Dogs) and the Thin White Duke (Station to Station).