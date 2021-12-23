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Did God Create Time?
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Did God Create Time?
Today we talk about the idea that god created time, the idea that God exists outside of time, and the nature of time as presented in the bible - and also as presented in the writings of Ellen White and the other SDA pioneers.
As we'll see, scripture presents God as being within time just like all of us are. But many have the idea that God created time, and exists outside of time, in non-time, even though there is nothing in scripture even implying any of these ideas.
...
"Materialism, Our Forgotten Foundation," by Trent Wilde
http://www.bdsda.com/materialism-our-forgotten-foundation-2/
A.C. Bourdeau, "The Hope That Is In You," Advent Review and Sabbath Herald, June 8, 1869.
http://www.bdsda.com/the-hope-that-is-in-you/
"The Book of Jeremiah is a Montage," by Trent Wilde
http://www.bdsda.com/2021/08/18/the-book-of-jeremiah-is-a-montage/
Sabbath School Q3 2021: Rest In Christ - Week 10
A Branch Davidian Seventh-Day Adventist perspective on the Sabbath School lesson.
www.bdsda.com
Email us at [email protected] for comments and literature requests.
Today we talk about the idea that god created time, the idea that God exists outside of time, and the nature of time as presented in the bible - and also as presented in the writings of Ellen White and the other SDA pioneers.
As we'll see, scripture presents God as being within time just like all of us are. But many have the idea that God created time, and exists outside of time, in non-time, even though there is nothing in scripture even implying any of these ideas.
...
"Materialism, Our Forgotten Foundation," by Trent Wilde
http://www.bdsda.com/materialism-our-forgotten-foundation-2/
A.C. Bourdeau, "The Hope That Is In You," Advent Review and Sabbath Herald, June 8, 1869.
http://www.bdsda.com/the-hope-that-is-in-you/
"The Book of Jeremiah is a Montage," by Trent Wilde
http://www.bdsda.com/2021/08/18/the-book-of-jeremiah-is-a-montage/
Sabbath School Q3 2021: Rest In Christ - Week 10
A Branch Davidian Seventh-Day Adventist perspective on the Sabbath School lesson.
www.bdsda.com
Email us at [email protected] for comments and literature requests.
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