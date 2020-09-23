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the Kyle Rittenhouse story
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420 views • September 23, 2020
While the criminal posing as a District Attorney is trying to crucify Kyle, he has multiple people on his side working to get the truth out. This video is a GREAT START.
So far none of the real criminals are facing even minor discomfort, just the good guy.
Imagine how frightening it would be to have the violent ANTIFA gang attempting to kill you. Alone, outnumbered, running for your life and not making it. The lamestream media presstitutes would have been perfectly happy had he simply been murdered by the gang. They are furious it didn't work that way. We should TURN THEM OFF.
So far none of the real criminals are facing even minor discomfort, just the good guy.
Imagine how frightening it would be to have the violent ANTIFA gang attempting to kill you. Alone, outnumbered, running for your life and not making it. The lamestream media presstitutes would have been perfectly happy had he simply been murdered by the gang. They are furious it didn't work that way. We should TURN THEM OFF.
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