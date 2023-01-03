EPISODE 3: 70% OF CHINA’S MEGACITY SHANGHAI INFECTED WITH COVID 🦠 TOP DOC SAYS

As a devout disciple of the religion that is Leftist Progressivism; this article attempts to blame this unexpected surge of cases and death on the CCP’s loosening of the most restrictive zero covid policies in the world. If mass quarantine sites, vaccines, boosters, mandatory social distancing, mandatory masks protocols, digital tracking applications, and welding citizens inside of their homes wasn’t enough to reach zero infections, then what more can possibly be done? All of the above tyrannical edicts weren’t the problem according to the Left, it is the fact that China’s communist regime decided to be less tyrannical. No doubt a result of the historically significant protests against China’s oppressive tactics by its own nationals. No matter the spin the fact is if all of these supposed mitigators worked as we were promised they would, the population of Shanghai would not be reaching a 70% infection rate moving into our fourth year living with this virus. And no amount of propaganda can belie this obvious truth.





https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/70-per-cent-of-chinas-shanghai-infected-with-covid-top-doctor-3659587?utm_source=ground.news&utm_medium=referral





