WHAT HAS BEEN, WILL BE AGAIN

Written and published by Lucia on Feb.13/2023





Transcript to follow.





Link to 'A CALL TO ARMS', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1l1bc6X01ME&t=37s





SCRIPTURE REFERENCES:

Matt.24:9-10, 13 Then shall they deliver you up to be afflicted, and shall kill you: and ye shall be hated of all nations for my name's sake. 10 And then shall many be offended, and shall betray one another, and shall hate one another. 13 But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved.

John 15:19-20a) If ye were of the world, the world would love his own: but because ye are not of the world, but I have chosen you out of the world, therefore the world hateth you. Remember the word that I said unto you, The servant is not greater than his lord. If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you.

Acts 14:22b) We must through many tribulations enter the kingdom of God.

Rev.6:10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?

Rev.13:7 And it was given unto him to make war with the saints, and to overcome them: and power was given him over all kindreds, and tongues, and nations.

Rev.17:6 And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus: and when I saw her, I wondered with great admiration.

Rev.18:11-13 [give us a long list of items the merchants of the earth will weep over as they will no longer be able to do commerce with Mystery Babylon. At the end of that list, in verse 13, 'slaves, and souls of men' is included.]