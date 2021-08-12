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MICHAEL RAPAPORT TALKS ABOUT HIS VAXX EXPERIENCE
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701 views • August 12, 2021
Here is a funny clip of the famous actor: Michael Rapaport, (famous for various TV shows such as, Beautiful Girls, My Name is Earl, and The Big Bang Theory.
Apparently he got vaccinated recently, and before he got vaccinated, he is walking along the street, taking a selfie video cursing at ANTI-VAXXERs for not getting the vaccine, saying we should all just get it.
So then after his vaccine, he does another short selfie video talking about how after he is now vaxxed, he is being told to mask up, because he is a Super Spreader…
And then he released another video where he tells people, that he is now a new genre of anti-vaxxer, he is now a VAXXED or VACCINATED, ANTI-VAXXER..
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
Apparently he got vaccinated recently, and before he got vaccinated, he is walking along the street, taking a selfie video cursing at ANTI-VAXXERs for not getting the vaccine, saying we should all just get it.
So then after his vaccine, he does another short selfie video talking about how after he is now vaxxed, he is being told to mask up, because he is a Super Spreader…
And then he released another video where he tells people, that he is now a new genre of anti-vaxxer, he is now a VAXXED or VACCINATED, ANTI-VAXXER..
OUR VIDEO SHARING PLATFORMS:
OUR BITCHUTE CHANNEL: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/the-last-days/
OUR BRIGHTEON CHANNEL: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelastdays
OUR BRANDNEWTUBE CHANNEL: https://brandnewtube.com/@TheLastDays
OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9bO1IpAif4QB5U5ksigfPQ
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