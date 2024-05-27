Create New Account
Het Kalergi plan in full swing. The Great Replacement is real: The white, native European population is already outnumbered in many of its major cities. And our establishment celebrates this fact.
Imagine an African or Asian leader rejoicing in the fact that their people will become a minority. Unthinkable.

