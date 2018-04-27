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4/27/18 #FAKEINDICTMENT Welcome to the USSA! Grassley, King Mueller, Korean Summit, Common Law
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14 views • January 03, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/27/18 Grassley's legislation to prevent the removal of Bob Mueller as Special Counsel just passed through Congress. Welcome to the USSA! Mueller, arch-criminal, SESer, 911er, is now immune from Trump saying: You're Fired! Not! Please sign the petition to get Mueller removed from the Special Counsel and get active in forming Citizen's Grand Juries, as outlined in our United States Constitution!;
You can find the petitions and information about Common Law of the Land at: https://www.freedomwatchusa.org
This video was, once again, cut off. This channel continues to be shadow banned and tampered with.
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We ARE FREE! And we are winning! Be FREE!
4/27/18 Grassley's legislation to prevent the removal of Bob Mueller as Special Counsel just passed through Congress. Welcome to the USSA! Mueller, arch-criminal, SESer, 911er, is now immune from Trump saying: You're Fired! Not! Please sign the petition to get Mueller removed from the Special Counsel and get active in forming Citizen's Grand Juries, as outlined in our United States Constitution!;
You can find the petitions and information about Common Law of the Land at: https://www.freedomwatchusa.org
This video was, once again, cut off. This channel continues to be shadow banned and tampered with.
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
We ARE FREE! And we are winning! Be FREE!
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