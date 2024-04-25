Jonathan Turley on the Trump witch hunt.
Alvin Bragg may be the best lawyer Trump has: Prof. Jonathan Turley
'Alvin Bragg is probably the BEST lawyer Donald Trump has right now. The Manhattan case is legally absurd.'
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.