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Bernhard Zimniok argues not to give Trudeau time to speek at EU
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40 views • March 26, 2022
Bernhard Zimniok tried to prevent the speech of Prime Minister Trudeau in the European Parliament because he recently trampled on the core values of democracy. Unfortunately, the enemies of democracy are also on the rise in Europe, as the reaction of my colleagues clearly shows.
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