Citizens for Local Choice with Sandy Tannehill

Sandy Tannehill shares with Eileen how she went from living in a bubble to becoming an activist for Citizens for Local Choice, a state-wide initiative to protect local zoning ordinances from state overreach. She also became a local hero with her Letter to the Editor regarding widespread solar and wind farms destroying "Pure Michigan " landscape.





Michigan House of Representatives: Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee from October 18th, 2023. https://www.house.mi.gov/VideoArchivePlayer?video=HENER-101823.mp4





