Citizens for Local Choice with Sandy Tannehill

Published Yesterday

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.


Sandy Tannehill shares with Eileen how she went from living in a bubble to becoming an activist for Citizens for Local Choice, a state-wide initiative to protect local zoning ordinances from state overreach. She also became a local hero with her Letter to the Editor regarding widespread solar and wind farms destroying "Pure Michigan " landscape.


Michigan House of Representatives: Energy, Communications, and Technology Committee from October 18th, 2023. https://www.house.mi.gov/VideoArchivePlayer?video=HENER-101823.mp4


For more information visit https://www.micitizenschoice.org/


https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/

