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Your Tombstone - If You Do Not Change...
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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18 views • November 10, 2020
How will the future remember you? Will society look back upon the life you have lived and believe you to be a hero or a villain? How are slave owners viewed today? How are those who opposed equal rights for women viewed in modern times? Are you doing something which the future will view in a similar light?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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