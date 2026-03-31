Health Implications of Food Scarcity and Processed Foods, an interview with David DuByne

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When food becomes scarce, nutrition takes a hit. People turn to cheaper, processed options, impacting long-term health. Calorie restriction and poor diet don’t just weaken bodies—they affect thinking, behavior, and society as a whole. Food isn’t just survival—it’s stability.
#HealthCrisis #Nutrition #FoodScarcity #ProcessedFood #Wellness #PublicHealth #Survival #GlobalHealth
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