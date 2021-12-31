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FULL SHOW: Judge Seals Book On Maxwell Case, Protecting Pedophile Abusers Of Children In Epstein’s Ring
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51 views • December 31, 2021
The day after the Maxwell verdict is final, we reflect on whether or not this was a victory for justice. Also, the case against the jail guards who let Epstein die has been dropped. Amazing coincidence. The Fauci virus continues to infect people, though it appears the establishment is ready to move on in the midterm election year. Is Hillary Clinton signaling another run for President and why would she even consider such an endeavor? Democrats are furious that conservatives want to know what is being taught to their kids in schools. Owen Shroyer takes phone calls on all these issues and more.
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